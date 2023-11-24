India to open embassy in Latvia, move welcomed

India has announced that it will be opening a Resident Embassy in the Latvian capital, Riga, marking a pivotal moment in the diplomatic relations between the two nations and engagement with the wider Baltic states. Jurģis Miezainis, Parliamentary Secretary of the Latvian Ministry of Economics, expressed his enthusiasm over the development, stating that the news was long-awaited and a "game changer" for the future of economic cooperation between Latvia and India.

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, made the announcement during the 2nd CII India Nordic Baltic Business Conclave, reaffirming India's commitment to expanding its presence in the Baltic region. The move follows the recent inauguration of Indian missions in Estonia's Tallinn (December 2021) and Lithuania's Vilnius (March 2023). Latvia attained recognition as a sovereign state by India in 1991, with diplomatic relations formalized in 1992.

Miezainis speaking to WION, said, "It's a game changer, and I can see all the good things happening in the future regarding Latvia and Indian relations, economic relations." He underscored its role in facilitating economic cooperation, especially for business delegations seeking investment opportunities and forging trade ties. The India-Latvia trade relationship has witnessed substantial growth, with trade reaching approximately USD 440 million in 2022-23, reflecting a remarkable 60% increase from the previous year. Indian exports contributed around USD 190 million to this robust bilateral trade.