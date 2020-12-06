India to get new Parliament building: Check out what new building will be like

Indian lawmakers will soon get a new Parliament building, foundation of which will be laid out on December 10 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Lok Sabha (Lower House) Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that the new building will be ready by 2022. The new four-storey structure would cost about 970 crores (more than $131 million) and would replace the current colonial building which was set up nearly 100 years ago.
Also read | PM Modi to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building on December 10
So, let's check out what all will be there in this new Parliament building
- The new building will be built at an area of 64,000 sq m and be earthquake resistant. The building will have a big Constitution Hall that will depict India's democratic heritage.
- It will also have a lounge for parliamentarians, a library, multiple committee rooms and dining areas.
- The offices of MPs in the building will be equipped with digital interfaces in a bid to promote paperless work.
- The Lok Sabha speaker also said that the new building will be constructed "indigenously" that will illustrate "a prime example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat".
- The new parliament building will have seating capacity to accommodate more than 1,000 MPs of both the houses, Speaker Birla said. The Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity of 888 MPs, while Rajya Sabha chamber will be able to seat 384 members.