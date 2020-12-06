India to get new Parliament building: Check out what new building will be like

Indian lawmakers will soon get a new Parliament building, foundation of which will be laid out on December 10 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lok Sabha (Lower House) Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that the new building will be ready by 2022. The new four-storey structure would cost about 970 crores (more than $131 million) and would replace the current colonial building which was set up nearly 100 years ago.

So, let's check out what all will be there in this new Parliament building