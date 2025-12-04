/India to buy 24 Seahawk naval helicopters from US. Here's all about the $946 million deal

In a major boost to its defence powers, India has signed a deal with the United States for 24 MH-60R “Seahawk" naval helicopters. The $946 million deal is being seen as a boost to bilateral defence ties and regional security. The State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) called the agreement between both the countries as "great news".

“Great news in our defense relationship with India. India’s Ministry of Defense signed a sustainment package for its 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, developed by Lockheed Martin. This $946 million dollar package will enhance the Indian Navy’s maritime capabilities, build interoperability with the U.S. and regional partners, and makes both our nations safer and more prosperous," wrote the US’ State Department on X after sealing the deal.

The multi-role helicopters will be used for anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, and surveillance missions, amongst others.

Deal signed ahead of Putin's visit to India