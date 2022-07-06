India: State-run Cochin shipyard delivers 500-passenger vessel for Andaman archipelago

India's state-run Cochin Shipyard Limited delivered the second 500-passenger vessel meant for sailing between the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, off India's East Coast. The vessel named 'Nalanda', which has been handed over to the Andaman & Nicobar Administration is also capable of ferrying 150tons of cargo to the remote islands.

Manned by a 61-member crew, the vessel is provided with deluxe cabins, first-class cabins, second-class cabins, bunk class and eating class that can accommodate a total of 500 passengers. The vessel is equipped with a modern cafeteria, recreation rooms, gymnasium and library besides other modern amenities meant for passengers and tourists.

The basic design of these vessels has been developed using renowned Naval Architects Knud E Hansen of Denmark. collaborating with an Indian partner M/s Smart Engineering and Design Solution, Kochi. The detail production engineering design has been carried out by CSL, bringing international technology under the ambit of 'Make in India'. With its expanded facilities in India’s East and West coast, including the new facility in Andaman, Cochin Shipyard will provide full life cycle support for the vessel's efficient operation.

With the capability to cruise at 16 knots, the vessel is built to the highest standards of the Indian Register of Shipping and American Bureau of Shipping and is customized for Indian requirements.