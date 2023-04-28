India set to host key SCO defence ministers' meet today, regional peace and security on agenda
India is all set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers' meet Friday, 28 April. The meeting will be presided over by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The summit will see participation from the defence ministers of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India has sent invitations to Belarus and Iran, two countries with SCO observers status, to attend the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting. "India has ancient civilizational, cultural and spiritual ties with the SCO member countries. India’s membership of SCO in 2017, was, therefore, a reaffirmation of New Delhi’s keenness to deepen these historic ties. India considers SCO as an important regional group to promote multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interactions in the region," a government press release said.
Under its Chairmanship, this year, India organised two defence-related activities to enhance interoperability amongst SCO member states. The first was a workshop on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief and the second was a seminar on SCO countries' defence think-tanks on the issue of Armed Forces contributing to military medicine, healthcare and pandemics.