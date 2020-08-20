India sees biggest 1-day spike of 69,652 Coronavirus cases, tally crosses 28 lakh-mark

India on Thursday reported a spike of 69,652 cases, 977 deaths in the last 24 hours as the COVID-19 tally crossed the 28-lakh mark.

According to the Health Ministry's latest update, the COVID-19 tally in the country has risen to 28, 36,926 including 6, 86,395 active cases, 20, 96,665 cured/discharged/migrated & 53,866 deaths.

Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (628,642), Tamil Nadu (349,654), Andhra Pradesh (306,261), Karnataka (249,000), and Uttar Pradesh (162,434). Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, recorded its highest one-day count of 13,165 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Delhi Disaster Management Authority has given its approval for opening of hotels and weekly markets in the national capital.

As many as 22,556,346 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 15,288,855 have recovered, 789,969 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,699,221 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,460,413.

