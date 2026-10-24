/India's wanted gangster Himanshu Bhau detained in US, deportation efforts on

Gangsters Himanshu Bhau, a dreaded gangster from India's Haryana has been detained in the United States and is in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), officials said on Saturday. Neeraj Faridpuria, another wanted gangster was also arrested along with Bhau in the US.

The two were nabbed in Las Vegas on October 22 following inputs from the Haryana Special Task Force (STF), which is in touch with US authorities and central agencies to secure their deportation to India.

A rival of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and wanted in India in connection with multiple murder and extortion cases, Bhau was on the run for four years. He was on the most-wanted lists of Haryana and Delhi Police. An Interpol notice was also issued against him.

Bhau, 26, was hiding in Canada for over two years before sneaking into US.

Himanshu's real name is Himanshu Ritoliya and is also reportedly linked to Portugal, where he is suspected of operating his criminal network along with Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali.

The gangster, who is originally from Rohtak, fled India in 2022 after his name surfaced in three murder cases. His alleged network is said to be in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where traders and other prominent individuals have been his main targets.