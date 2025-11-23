/Uttarakhand on alert as 20 kg explosive material found near school

The hill state of India's Uttarakhand has been put on alert after police recovered a substantial quantity of highly explosive gelatin sticks near a school in Almora. The recovery of 161 gelignite sticks and over 20 kg of highly explosive material from a bush near the school come at a time the investigating agencies are grappling with the Delhi Red Fort blast case.

The Government High Secondary School in Dabara village is where the recovery was made. The principal of the school stumbled upon suspicious packets in the bushes and immediately informed the police.

Soon police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Bomb disposal squad and dog squads from the Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts were pressed into action.

During the search a few packets of gelatin sticks were found in nearby bushes, while a few packets were found some feet away from the spot.