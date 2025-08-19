/India's Opposition picks ex-Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as Vice President nominee

Days after the exit of Jagdeep Dhankhar, India's Opposition, the INDIA bloc, has picked Justice (retired) B Sudershan Reddy, former Supreme Court judge and the first Lokayukta of Goa, as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled the Vice Presidential polls for September 9. The announcement by the Opposition bloc came two days after India's ruling NDA chose Maharashtra Governor and BJP veteran CP Radhakrishnan as its Vice Presidential nominee.

While making the announcement, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the Vice Presidential election an ideological battle, announcing that all Opposition parties have jointly nominated retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as their candidate. Kharge described Reddy as a progressive and respected jurist, with a distinguished legal career spanning roles in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Gauhati High Court, and Supreme Court. He praised Reddy's commitment to social, economic, and political justice, saying he embodies the values of India’s Freedom Movement and Constitution. Kharge emphasised that these core values are currently under threat, and the Opposition is united in its resolve to contest this election.

Who is Justice (retired) B Sudershan Reddy?

B Sudershan Reddy, born on July 8, 1946, began his legal career in December 1971 after enrolling with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh. He practiced primarily in writ and civil cases at the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Between 1988 and 1990, he served as the government pleader in the same court and briefly acted as additional standing counsel for the central government in 1990. He also held the position of legal adviser and standing counsel for Osmania University. In May 1995, he was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. A decade later, in December 2005, he was elevated to Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. On January 12, 2007, Reddy was appointed to the Supreme Court of India, where he served until retiring on his 65th birthday, July 8, 2011.

BJP picks Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as NDA Veep candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced Maharashtra Governor and senior BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate for the Vice President of India. The decision was made during a BJP Parliamentary Board meeting convened to finalise the candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election. If elected, Radhakrishnan will replace Jagdeep Dhankar, who resigned from the post last month due to health reasons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Radhakrishnan on social media platform X, praising his long-standing public service, grassroots work in Tamil Nadu, and commitment to empowering the marginalised. The PM called him a leader known for dedication, humility, and intellect. In response, Radhakrishnan expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, thanking him for the nomination and the opportunity to serve the nation in a new role. His selection has been widely seen as a strategic and symbolic move by the BJP-led NDA.

