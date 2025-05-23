An all-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi met First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, Andrey Denisov and other senators in Moscow.



The eight-member delegation led by Kanimozhi includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, NC MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowkta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri and NCP MP Jawed Ashraf. The delegation will visit Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, after visiting Russia. They are tasked with highlighting Operation Sindoor and India's unwavering fight against terrorism. Earlier in the day, India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, briefed the all-party parliamentary delegation, on various aspects of India-Russia ties.

Speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi said, "Russia has been a strategic partner and we have always worked together on diplomatic issues, trade...it becomes very important at this point to reach out to Russia when we have been facing terror attacks time and again. We lost 26 lives in India, so the Government of India and the PM decided that MPs from across the country, from different parties, would be sent to represent the Indian stand against terrorism and explain our position to the world. So, as a part of these delegations that are being sent, one delegation has been sent to Russia..."

In Japan, all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha appealed to diplomats to not sit on the fence because fighting against terrorism is for everyone. The delegation, led by Sanjay Jha, includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barla, and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Pointing out Islamabad's involvement in cross-border terrorism while interacting with diplomats, he said that Pakistan funds terrorists, trains them and sends them to India. "We are going to different countries to apprise the world that today it is India and tomorrow it could be you also. So don't be a fence-sitter. Fight against terrorism is for everyone. We are representing our people; we are going all over the world to apprise about the cross-border terrorism of Pakistan. It is state-sponsored terrorism. They finance it, they fund it, they train them and they send them to India and to other parts of the world also," Jha said.