India reports 80,472 fresh cases, 1,179 deaths as tally crosses 62-lakh mark 

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 62 lakh-mark with a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24-hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

India tally stands at 62, 25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases, 51,87,826 recoveries and 97,497 deaths as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

The government also said that India witnesses high single day recoveries, several States/UTs are reporting more patients recovering than the new cases.

The average single day recoveries have touched a record high of 90,000 in the recent days.

Total tests on a single day at 10.86 lakh vs yesterday’s 11.40 lakh. Recovery rate rises to 83.33 percent from yesterday’s 82.58 percent. Positivity rate just above 15 percent; its 15.11 percent vs yesterday’s 15.42 percent.

