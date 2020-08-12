India reports 60,963 fresh cases in last 24-hours, inches towards 23.3 lakh-mark

India on Wednesday reported a single-day spike of 60,963 cases and 834 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the Covid-19 tally rises to 23, 29,639 including 643948 active cases, 1639600 recovered/discharged/migrated and 46091 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2, 60, 15,297 samples tested up to 11th August 2020 for COVID19. Of these, 7, 33,449 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed on the need to increase coronavirus testing in Gujarat because of the "high positivity rate" prevailing in the state.



