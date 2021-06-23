India reports 50,848 new COVID-19 cases, taking total infections to 30 million

Reuters
Bengaluru, India Published: Jun 23, 2021, 09:25 AM(IST)

A shepherd woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021 Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The South Asian nation`s total infections now stand at 30.03 million, according to a Reuters tally

India reported on Wednesday 50,848 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

The South Asian nation`s total infections now stand at 30.03 million, according to a Reuters tally.
 

Read in App