India records biggest single-day spike of 90,632 coronavirus cases

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 90,632 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases taking the total tally to 41,13,812 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With this rise of over 80,000 cases for fourth consecutive day, coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated and 70,626 death.

India took just 14 days to go from 30 lakh to 41 lakh and is the third worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US and Brazil in terms of cases.



