India records 29,164 fresh COVID-19 cases, 449 deaths

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 88,74,291 with 29,164 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 82,90,371, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Monday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,30,519 with 449 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Total discharged cases at 82,90,371 with 40,791 new discharges in last 24 hours.

A total of 12,65,42,907 samples tested for COVID19 up to 16th November. Of these, 8,44,382 samples were tested yesterday.



(With inputs from agencies)