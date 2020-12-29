India records 16,432 new Covid-19 cases, lowest daily rise in over 6 months

India reported 16,432 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, taking the country’s tally to 1,02,24,303. This is the lowest increase in daily cases in six months, since June 23.

Of the total, only 2.68 lakh are active cases. Over 98 lakh have recovered from the disease.

With 252 additional deaths reported on Monday, the death toll now stands at over 1.48 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said 9,83,695 samples have been tested for coronavirus till Monday.

The total number of samples tested so far in India are 16,98,01,749 the top medical body stated.

The coronavirus active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the seventh consecutive day.

(With inputs from agencies)