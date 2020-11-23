India reaches out to the new leadership of Seychelles with EAM's visit

With an outreach to new leadership in Seychelles, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be in the Indian ocean country from 27th to 28th November. Last month, the country elected a new President Wavel Ramkalawan. Wavel is of Indian origin, with his grandfather being from Bihar.

A statement from the ministry of external affairs said, "EAM will call-on the newly elected President of Seychelles H.E. Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan to present greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss with him the priorities of the new Government and avenues for further strengthening India-Seychelles bilateral relations."

The External Affairs Ministery will also hold bilateral consultations with the newly appointed counterpart, Minister for Foreign Affairs Sylvestre Radegonde.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, under mission Sagar 1, India had sent aid to Seychelles. Its also engaged in building a number of infrastructure projects in the country. These include the Attorney General’s Office, Secretariat building, Police Headquarters, and a State of the art Convention Centre for Seychelles.