India protests ceasefire violation by Pakistan; calls killing of civilian against professional military conduct 

India has strongly protested ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Friday that killed one Indian citizen in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a note of protest to Pakistan High Commission, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the "indiscriminate and deliberate firing of heavy calibre weapons including artillery and mortars" in which Pak forces targetted civilian areas. The note said such targetting of civilians areas is against all "established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct".

Indian civilian named Dadardin, who was a resident of Shahpur village, was killed due to Pak ceasefire violation. Two civilians were also injured in the ceasefire violation.

India, while asking Islamabad to investigate "heinous acts" of targeting innocent civilians, called it to instruct its forces to "desist from such acts immediately." New Delhi also raised its concern regarding Pak support to cross border infiltration of terrorists, "including through covering fire."

Pakistan forces have carried out more than 497 unprovoked ceasefire violations so far in 2020.