India now has better internet speed, country jumps 4 spots in global ranking

India's internet performance has improved in speed testing. According to the Speedtest Global Index by Ookla, India's internet speed in both mobile and fixed broadband improved in April compared to prior months. The country's median mobile speed grew from 33.30 to 36.35 mbps. This moved the country's mobile internet speed rankings up four spots, from 64th to 60th.

Median fixed broadband speeds grew marginally from 50.71 Mbps in March to 51.12 Mbps in April. As a result, it rose from 83 to 84, reported the Week.

Qatar had the fastest mobile internet speeds, but Singapore retained the leader in fixed broadband internet speed.

Ookla, a Seattle-based connection analytics and network insight firm, publishes its Speedtest Global Index, which assesses mobile and fixed broadband speeds throughout the world on a monthly basis, and is widely regarded as the authority on the subject. The data for the Global Index is derived from hundreds of millions of tests performed each month by actual individuals using Speedtest to assess their Internet performance.

As per the April Speedtest Global Index, Senegal gained the most ground in terms of mobile internet speeds, climbing 16 ranks, while Bahrain gained the most ground in terms of fixed broadband speeds, climbing 14 spots.

India's growth in the mobile internet speed rankings has been notable in recent months, considering it was ranked 105 just a few months ago.

