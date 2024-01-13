India: Massive fire breaks out at highrise in Maharashtra’s Dombivli

A massive fire broke out at a highrise in Dombivili city in the Indian state of Maharashtra on Saturday (Jan 13). According to a report by the news agency ANI, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No deaths have been reported yet and all residents were evacuated safely.

The fire was caused by a short circuit on the building's seventh floor.