India: Massive fire breaks out at highrise in Maharashtra’s Dombivli

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Jan 13, 2024, 04:49 PM IST

Fire breaks out at highrise building in Maharashtra's Dombivili. Photograph:(ANI)

Story highlights

According to a report by the news agency ANI, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No deaths have been reported yet and all residents were evacuated safely.

A massive fire broke out at a highrise in Dombivili city in the Indian state of Maharashtra on Saturday (Jan 13). According to a report by the news agency ANI, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No deaths have been reported yet and all residents were evacuated safely.

The fire was caused by a short circuit on the building's seventh floor. 

Further details are awaited. 

