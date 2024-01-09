LIVE TV
India-Maldives diplomatic row LIVE: Maldivian president may visit India next month

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Jan 09, 2024, 09:18 AM IST
main img

India-Maldives row Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Ever since Indian Prime Minister Modi visited Lakshadweep - an archipelago consisting of 36 islands located in the Arabian Sea, there has been an online discourse about whether the picturesque region could be the next Maldives.

However, the discourse did not go down well with certain Maldivian government officials and social media users who started foul-mouthing PM Modi as well as India. Consequently, New Delhi on Sunday (Jan 7) officially raised the matter with the Maldivian government which promptly suspended three of its ministers.  

The LIVE coverage in this blog has ended. Click here to go to WION homepage and follow the latest news.

09 Jan 2024, 9:17 (IST)
Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) condemns country's ministers

Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) on Tuesday (Jan 9) condemned the Maldivian ministers who made derogatory comments against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It added that India had been a consistent and significant contributor to the tourism industry of the Maldives. 

 

09 Jan 2024, 9:06 (IST)
Maldives President Muizzu waxes lyrical about China

On his second day of China trip, amid the ongoing diplomatic row with India, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu praised Beijing as a valued ally and integral collaborator of the Indian Ocean island nation. 

09 Jan 2024, 9:01 (IST)
China weighs-in amid the India-Maldives diplomatic row

Chinese mouthpiece Global Times on Monday (Jan 8) carried an op-ed on the current developments between India and Maldives. It said the bilateral relations between China and the Maldives were "expected to reach new heights". 

09 Jan 2024, 8:41 (IST)
Traders to refrain from dealing with island, requests CAIT

Traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called upon domestic traders and exporters to refrain from conducting business dealings with Maldives. 

"CAIT encourages traders to stand united in sending a strong message against such behaviour by temporarily abstaining from trade engagements with the Maldives," said CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal. 

09 Jan 2024, 8:34 (IST)
EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings

Indian online travel company EaseMyTrip's co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Nishant Pitti, standing in support of India, took to social media X and said, “In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings.”

The travel company, EaseMyTrip, went one step further and started a visit Lakshadweep campaign with the hashtag #ChaloLakshadweep. 

09 Jan 2024, 8:31 (IST)
Exclusive: Maldives proposes President Muizzu's visit to India

The Maldives has proposed a visit by its President, Mohamed Muizzu, to India later this month. President Muizzu, who assumed office in November of last year, has so far visited Turkey, the UAE, and China, since coming to power, marking a departure from the tradition of making India the first foreign destination for a newly-elected Maldivian president. 

main img

09 Jan 2024, 8:09 (IST)
Maldives president to visit India?

According to a WION exclusive news, the Maldives has proposed a visit by its President Mohamed Muizzu to India, later this month to mend the broken ties. Notably, the visit was proposed before the current diplomatic crisis erupted over derogatory remarks by the ministers of the Muizzu government.