India-Maldives diplomatic row LIVE: Maldivian president may visit India next month

Ever since Indian Prime Minister Modi visited Lakshadweep - an archipelago consisting of 36 islands located in the Arabian Sea, there has been an online discourse about whether the picturesque region could be the next Maldives.

However, the discourse did not go down well with certain Maldivian government officials and social media users who started foul-mouthing PM Modi as well as India. Consequently, New Delhi on Sunday (Jan 7) officially raised the matter with the Maldivian government which promptly suspended three of its ministers.

