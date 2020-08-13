India, Maldives announce air travel bubble -- first in the neighbourhood

India and Maldives have agreed to create an "air travel bubble" to facilitate movement of people between the two countries. Maldives is the first neighboring country with which India has operationalised an air bubble.

This is expected to help in the movement of people from both sides for employment, tourism, medical emergencies etc.

The announcement was made after the video meet between India's External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar (EAM) and Maldives Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid.

During the virtual meet, Maldives FM thanked the Indian government for "including the Maldives among the first countries with which India has established an Air Bubble" and emphasised the "importance of easing travel, especially for Maldivians seeking to visit India for urgently required medical treatment, as well as Indian tourists wishing to visit the Maldives "

India already has Transport Air Bubbles with US, France, UK and Germany. Amidst coronavirus pandemic, international air travel has been hit hard and countries like India have been focussing on creation of air bubbles for safer travel and before normal air travel resumes.