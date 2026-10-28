/India lost 22 nationals, including 14 seafarers, in the ongoing West Asia conflict: MEA

India has lost 22 of its nationals, including 14 seafarers, in the ongoing war in West Asia in the last eight months, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in the biweekly media briefing on Wednesday. He added that the government was in close contact with the Indian community in the region to ensure their safety and well-being.

“We are deeply concerned with the ongoing conflict in West Asia. So far, we have lost 22 Indian nationals in the conflict, which includes 14 seafarers,” Jaiswal said during the MEA press briefing.

“On our part, we have been in close touch with the community there so that we can do our best for the safety and well-being,” he said.

Indian seafarers killed in maritime attacks

Several Indian crew members have been killed, injured or reported missing in incidents involving merchant ships since the war began. Iran imposed a maritime blockade in the crucial Strait of Hormuz and has been targeting ships trying to cross with missiles and drones, causing casualties while also crippling energy and other supplies.

Many of the affected seafarers were working aboard foreign-flagged vessels, which can carry Indian crew members while operating under another country's flag.

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In September, the MEA said 13 of the 14 Indian nationals aboard the Panama-flagged vessel MT El Gaia had been rescued after an attack off the coast of Oman.

India called for protection of commercial shipping, seafarers

India called for the protection of commercial shipping and the restoration of safe navigation through international waterways.

The Union government has been coordinating with shipping companies, vessel operators and diplomatic missions to assist affected crew members.

The Directorate General of Shipping had issued a safety advisory, urging Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers to exercise caution following the escalation of hostilities around Iran, the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. The government has also maintained round-the-clock control rooms to communicate with seafarers and their families and provide any assistance when needed.

India to further strengthen ties with Israel: MEA

Responding to a question on the Israel elections and the impact of their results in ties with Delhi. Jaiswal said India will work to further strengthen its ties with Israel. “India has good and strong relations with Israel, and we will work to further improve and strengthen these ties in the coming days. As for the election results, let us wait and see what conclusions emerge,” Jaiswal said.

India and Israel maintain close cooperation in defence, trade, agriculture, technology and several other areas.