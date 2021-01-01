India lodges protest with Pakistan over temple demolishing 

India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over demolishing of a Hindu Temple in Pakistan. Protest was lodged on Thursday with Islamabad via diplomatic channels.



Earlier this week, a Hindu temple was burnt down by a mob in Karak, in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. The Pakistani Hindu community staged protest in the aftermath of the demolishment of the temple which was over 100 years old.



Many arrests have been made by local authorities in connection to the incident. The Pakistani Supreme Court has also taken note of the development and takes up the case next week.



Interestingly, the provincial government is ruled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is also the ruling Party of the country.



The temple has been target of attack in the past as well. It was demolished in 1997 and later reconstructed again in 2015.

The demolishing of temple comes even as situation of the minorities in the country continue to deteriorate. Multiple cases of abduction of Hindu, Sikh and Christian girls have been dominating headlines all throughout 2020.