India invited for global aid conference on rohingya refugees 

India has been invited for a global aid conference for Rohingya Refugees that is being co-hosted by US, UK, EU and UN Refugee Agency. The aim of the conference is to generate funds to support Rohingya Refugees who have been displaced from Myanmar.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "On the issue of displaced persons from Rakhine state, you would know...as a neighbour of both Bangladesh and Myanmar, India has stakes in the issue. We are committed to ensuring early, safe and sustainable repatriation of the displaced persons to the Rakhine state in Myanmar and towards this end we have committed resources to both countries"

The UN has appealed for more than $1 billion in aid to meet the humanitarian needs of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh this year, but so far less than half has been contributed. The conference will take place virtually and takes place on October 22.