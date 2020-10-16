India invited for global aid conference on Rohingya crisis

India has been invited for a global aid conference for Rohingya refugees. The conference is being co-hosted by US, UK, European Union and United Nations refugee agency. The aim of the conference is to generate funds to support Rohingya refugees who have been displaced from Myanmar.

"On the issue of displaced persons from Rakhine state, you would know...as a neighbour of both Bangladesh and Myanmar, India has stakes in the issue. We are committed to ensuring early, safe and sustainable repatriation of the displaced persons to the Rakhine state in Myanmar and towards this end we have committed resources to both countries," said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs.

The UN has appealed for more than USD 1 billion in aid to meet the humanitarian needs of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh this year. However, only less than half amount has been contributed. The conference will take place on October 22 virtually.