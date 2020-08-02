India inks air bubble deal with United Kingdom

India and the United Kingdom have inked air bubble deal for internationals air connectivity as air travel shows signs of recovery amidst COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of India has given a permit to UK carriers to operate flights between both the countries.

A British High Commission Spokesperson told WION, “The Government of India has now permitted UK carriers to re-establish bilateral air routes. We are working closely with airlines to finalise details as soon as possible. More information will be announced in due course.”

Details are being worked out with the UK expected to announce details in due course.

India already has Transport Air Bubbles with US, France and Germany.

International air travel has been hit hard amidst the global pandemic.

