India: IMD issues warning to fishermen, owing to depression in Bay of Bengal
Bay of Bengal
Story highlights
According to Balachandran, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the weather system is expected to weaken from a depression into a well-marked low-pressure area on Tuesday(22nd November). As a result of this, he said that there could be rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu such as Chennai, Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
According to Balachandran, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the weather system is expected to weaken from a depression into a well-marked low-pressure area on Tuesday(22nd November). As a result of this, he said that there could be rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu such as Chennai, Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
The depression(weather system) in the Bay of Bengal, off India's east coast, is centred nearly 420kms southeast of the city of Chennai, said the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD). As per the forecast, this weather system is expected to move West-north-westwards towards the Northern Tamil Nadu and Southern Andhra Coasts.
"#weather system(Depression) in Bay of Bengal is 420kms SouthE of #Chennai ;expected to move West-NW towards North #TamilNadu & South #Andhra coast..By 22nd Nov, it'll weaken into well-marked low pressure— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) November 21, 2022
2days Heavy rain alert for KTCC
Fishers don't sail out, 45-65kmph winds"IMD pic.twitter.com/wsPZYwvzcP
According to Balachandran, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the weather system is expected to weaken from a depression into a well-marked low-pressure area on Tuesday(22nd November). As a result of this, he said that there could be rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu such as Chennai, Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
Specifying the regions that are forecast to receive heavy rainfall, he mentioned Chennai and adjoining districts. In a warning for fishermen, it was stated that winds would be gusting at speeds of 45-65kmph in parts of the Bay of Bengal. In the Coastal Tamil Nadu region and Southern Andhra Pradesh coast, fishermen were advised not to venture out, as a matter of precaution.