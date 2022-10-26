India: ICG rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen off West Bengal coast

While conducting an air surveillance sortie over the sea, in the aftermath of cyclone 'Sitrang' that struck Bangladesh, the Indian Coast Guard(ICG) spotted 20 Bangladeshi fishermen and rescued them. The fishers were spotted off the Coast of India's West Bengal and were rescued by an Offshore patrol vessel(OPV) of the ICG.

The ICG Dornier maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft spotted the fishermen who were marooned at sea on 25th October, Tuesday. Pictures and videos of the fishermen, as clicked from the aircraft, indicate they were clinging to debris and floats after their fishing boat had sunk.

These rescued fishermen were clinging on to debris and floats due to sinking of fishing boat and are planned to be handed over to Bangladesh Coast Guard i.a.w. MoU existing between the two Coast Guards.

The fishermen of the neighbouring country would be handed over to the Bangladeshi Coast Guard, in accordance with an existing MoU between the Indian Coast Guard and their Bangladeshi counterpart.