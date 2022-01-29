India helps Afghanistan by sending 4th batch of medical assistance

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday that the country had sent fourth batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan. The supply contains three tonnes of medicines.

"As part of our ongoing humanitarian assistance, India supplied the fourth batch of medical assistance consisting of 3 tonnes of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul," the MEA said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry said that India was committed to continuing the special relationship it has with people of Afghanistan and for providing humanitarian assistance.

"We had already supplied three shipments of medical assistance, consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine and essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the WHO and India Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul," the statement added.

The 500,000 doses of Covid vaccines were part of 1.6 tonnes of medical supply

The Ministry also informed that in the coming weeks India would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and foodgrains for the people of Afghanistan

India had supplied the third batch of medical assistance consisting of two tonnes of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan on January 7.

