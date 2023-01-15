India, Guyana technical teams to discuss oil trade, says Indian envoy K J Srinivasa 

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana Dr K J Srinivasa has said that technical teams of both India and Guyana will sit down to discuss the oil trade.

Speaking to WION’s diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, the high commissioner said, "So the govt of India has been talking with the govt of Guyana, we are to work on govt-to-govt biases. We have decided technical teams from both countries will sit down and discuss ways of collaboration."

India took two loads last year, one was a consortium of HPCL, later by an Indian Oil Corporation.

He also spoke about India's ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative that "really helped" New Delhi and "its India's image, that we will help others no matter what".

India under the Vaccine Maitri exported Covid vaccines to almost 100 countries including Guyana. He also spoke on the diaspora connection, the visit of the President of Guyana's India visit, Guyana's economy among other things. Here are some key excerpts.

Views on Indian diaspora

"Guyana has 39% diaspora of Indian origin and the connect has been for last 183 years,” he said.

"Indo-Guyanese have retained Indian roots, even though it has been 183 years. They celebrate all the Indian festivals. The cuisines, the religion, the traditions. If you go to a mandir in Guyana, it seems you have entered a time capsule because of the bhajans from eastern UP, Western Bihar. Traditions have remained, old Bhojpuri songs."

Guyana President Irfaan Ali's India connect

"Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha university under ITEC scholarship of Indian govt. This is his fourth visit to India, one as a student, one as a MP and a minister. This is the first time he has come as a head of state"

India-Guyana cultural connect

"Holi is called Phagwa in Guyana, they sign chautals which are basically songs for Lord Krishna and Rama. They are sung in the same tone and depth as they are sung in eastern UP and Bihar. They celebrate all the important festivals, be it Holi, Shivratri, Diwali, Dussehra, or everything. On Diwali, they have a Diwali motorcade parade in which Diwali themes are played by the actors and lit up brilliantly. They do traditional Kartik arti."

"We get Guyanese youth and elderly people for an extensive journey for 3 weeks. We call it the Know India program. Under the know India program, every 2 months we get Guyanese youth and familiarize them with India. The elderly are taken on a pilgrimage called as Prabhas Tirth Dham Yojana."

"Whenever I talk to Indo-Guyanese, they talk eloquently about the links they have with India.I remember I went to a remote village a few months into covid, we were to help them with gift hampers, and giving them food. An old gentleman came, and when he knew who I was, he held my hand and became emotional. This was because I was the first Bharatiya, Indian he had seen in many decades. That is the emotion they have, this cultural connection will remain."

Guyana & Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

"Guyana has been a long-standing partner for India through thick and thin. In fact, even though Guyana is a member of OIC, it has never associated itself with those resolutions."

Energy exports to India

Guyana started pumping out crude oil only in December 2020, and they are expected to pump 1.7 million barrels by 2035. At the same time, it will become the world's richest country per capita. They call it the “Dubai of the Caribbean".

"India took two loads last year, one was a consortium of HPCL, later by the Indian Oil Corporation. This oil is the lifeline of countries. So, the government of India has been talking with the government of Guyana, we are to work on govt-to-govt biases. We have decided technical teams from both countries will sit down and discuss ways of collaboration. Gas is one more sector, India can collaborate."

"We have signed a contract between Engineers India Limited and the government of Guyana for a project management contract, for an 800-million-dollar gas-to-energy project. It is interesting to know, implementing company for the project is an American company but it will be supervised by an Indian company."

India's vaccine diplomacy—'Vaccine Maitri’

"When I went to the hospital...everyone was waiting in the room when they realised who I was, that I was the Indian high commissioner. They thanked India, our country. They said, India is our saviour."

"Vaccine diplomacy really helped India. I tell you, today, if India has a good standing, it was reinforced. Today if I go to any govt, trust me nobody says no. It's India's image that we will help others no matter what. PM Modi, the Indian government has shown. Indian people have shown they are generous.”

India's support to Guyana

"India doesn't work on the relationship which is quid pro quo. We maintain our traditional relationship, our partnership across the world with a view of south-south cooperation. Guyana has been a beneficiary of this aid, a partnership with India. Be it the ITEC scholarship of which 650 Guyana nationals have taken advantage, his excellency is one of them.”

“The cricket stadium in Guyana was built by India for the world cup. We have given them pumps to deal with floods. Traffic lights in George town were installed by India. We have given them the Centre of excellence in IT. Currently infrastructure projects worth about $105 million, one is the ferry. We have roads, and hospitals that are being constructed"

Guyana's economy

"Guyana is wanting to be the breadbasket of the Caribbean. It has rich soil, abundant water, and good connectivity in the region. It has FTAs with all the Caribbean countries and Latin American countries...Guyana is offering a lot of land on the lease; they are looking for investors. Guyana can be one of the countries for our people. It is ready to give concessions in terms of tax concessions"