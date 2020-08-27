India gifts troop carriers to Ugandan defence forces

India has gifted 36 vehicles, including 10 troop carriers to Ugandan Defence Forces--the Uganda People's defence force (UPDF).

Other vehicles in the gift include 10 buses, 10 troop carriers, two ambulances and 14 motocycles. It was handed over by India's high commissioner to Uganda Ajay Kumar to Uganda's Defence Minister Adolf Mwesige.

The gift of vehicles was one of the key announcements made during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country in July, 2018.

India aims to support Africa when it come to its defence needs. A release from the Indian high commission in Uganda said,"India remains committed to supporting African countries in their economic development and capacity building"

Earlier this year, the first India-Africa defence ministers conclave took place in Lucknow. Over 154 delegates from Africa including defence ministers from 14 African countries, member of parliament, 19 defence and service chiefs and 8 permanent secretaries from 38 African countries participated in the Conclave.