India elected to 3 key bodies of UN'S economic, social council 

India has been elected to three key bodies of the United Nations' Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC). These bodies are the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), Executive Board of UN Women, Executive Board of the World Food Programme.

CCPCJ, based in Vienna acts as the principal policy-making body of the United Nations in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice. The CCPCJ has 40 member states that are elected by ECOSOC and is chaired by a Bureau, including one member per Regional Group.

The Executive Board is World Food Program or WFP's supreme governing body. Comprising 36 states members of the United Nations or Member Nations of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the board provides intergovernmental support, policy direction and supervision of the activities of WFP.

UN Women is about gender issues. Executive Board of UN Women consists of 41 members, 10 from the African states, 10 from the Asian states, 4 from the Eastern European states, 6 from Latin American and the Caribbean states, 5 from Western Europe and the other states, and 6 from top contributing countries. Lakshmi Puri used to head it earlier. Indian diplomat Lakshmi Puri has been in the past Deputy Executive Director of UN Women.