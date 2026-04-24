/India: Coast Guard helicopter flies meters above Sabarimala temple; ICG blames weather

In a viral video from Thursday (23rd April), an Indian Coast Guard Chetak helicopter was seen flying meters above the high-security Sabarimala hilltop temple in Kerala. The helicopter flying at such a low altitude had sparked concerns. Nestled within the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, the major pilgrimage site is at an altitude of around 500meters. Known for its strict traditions, this temple attracts millions of devotees every year. The incident took place around 11 am on Thursday.

For a few seconds, the video showed the helicopter flying at an extremely slow pace, exactly above the Hindu temple of Lord Ayyappa, following which it sped away. The helicopter was seen meters above the Sabarimala temple's 'Kodimaram', (also known as Dhwajasthambam), which is a sacred, tall flagpole installed in front of Hindu temples. Following the incident, authorities in Kerala are said to have launched a probe.

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