India will conduct a nationwide civil defence drill on Wednesday (May 7), the first of its kind since 1971. The move comes just days after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam left 26 civilians dead, pushing tensions with Pakistan even higher.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed on Monday that all states and Union Territories will participate in exercises designed to check how well the country can respond to “possible” threats.
Schools and banks to stay open during drills
While the drills will take place across the country, daily life will remain largely unaffected in many places. All schools are expected to remain open and will carry out mock exercises focused on disaster preparedness and response to emergency or war-like conditions.
Banks too will operate as usual. However, they will take part in the drills on May 7 alongside other institutions.
What disruptions to expect
Authorities are working with civil defence teams to ensure the drills run smoothly. Still, people in some regions may face minor disruptions, such as temporary road closures, traffic jams, blackout simulations or internet shutdowns.
These interruptions are part of efforts to simulate real-world emergency conditions and strengthen national preparedness.
Indian Air Force to hold military drill near Pakistan border
Alongside the civil defence exercise, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct a major military operation in Rajasthan, close to the border with Pakistan. The manoeuvres were confirmed in a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Tuesday.
The IAF drill will begin at 3:30 PM on 7 May and continue until 9:30 PM on 8 May. During this period, airspace in the region will be restricted. As a result, flights in and out of airports near the border may be suspended temporarily.
May 07, 2025
May 07, 2025
May 07, 2025
May 07, 2025
