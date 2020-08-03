India backed Chabahar Port connects Iran with Thailand

The first-ever shipment from Iran's Shahid Behesti Terminal of Chabahar left for Thailand began on 29th July, increasing the engagement of India backed port globally.

MV LIBRA sailed from Chabahar on 29th July carrying with 123 loaded TEUs ( twenty-foot equivalent unit) for Indian ports of Mundra and JNPT. The shipment bound for Bangkok will be transhipped at Mundra.

The shipment includes Iran’s aquatic products. Director-General of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, Behrouz Aghaei said last week that this is for the first time Iranian products will go to Thailand via Chabahar. He explained the products will be unloaded at Mundra in India and loaded on another ship to its final destination to Bangkok Port.

Meanwhile, India has ordered the necessary equipment for the Chabahar port’s development project. The port will receive several mobile harbour cranes during the current Iranian calendar year, according to Iran's port and maritime organisation.

New Delhi is participating in the development of the first phase of Shahid Behesti Port in Chabahar in cooperation with Iranian govt. Indian company- India Ports Global Limited-- took over the operations of the port in December 2018. This has become a crucial connectivity link between India and Afghanistan as Pakistan continues to deny overland routes to New Delhi for Afghanistan.