India Assembly Elections 2022: ECI restores maximum number of star campaigners

With the decrease in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission of India said on Sunday that the maximum number of star campaigners will be restored with immediate effect: 40 for national/state parties and 20 for non-recognised parties.

The Election Commission stated in its order that a list of extra star campaigners must be presented to ECI by 5 pm on February 23.

After large crowds were seen during campaigning in the Bihar assembly elections and bypolls in various states amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Commission restricted the number of star campaigners for recognised national and state parties from 40 to 30 in October 2020.

The maximum number of star campaigners for unrecognised political parties was reduced from 20 to 15.



“… the numbers of both active and new COVID-19 cases are receding and the restrictions put in place both by the central government and state governments to check the spread of pandemic are being lifted gradually…The Election Commission after due deliberation has decided to restore the maximum limit on number of star campaigners…,” it said in a letter to political parties.



