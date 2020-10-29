India asks Riyadh to take 'corrective steps' on currency showing Jammu and Kashmir separate

India has asked Saudi Arabia to take "corrective steps" on the new currency note issued to mark the country's presidency of the G20 grouping. India said that 20 Riyal note showed "incorrect depiction of India's external territorial boundaries" as Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were shown as a separate entity and Aksai Chin part of China.

The ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava during his weekly virtually presser said, "We have conveyed our serious concern to Saudi Arabia....for this gross misrepresentation of India's external territorial boundaries on an official and legal banknote of Saudi Arabia" and have "asked the Saudi side for taking urgent corrective steps in this regard."

"I would like to further reiterate that entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India," he said.

India conveyed its strong concern via Saudi Ambassador in New Delhi as well as at Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia's Monetary Authority had issued the new note on October 24.