India a 'devastating reminder' of damage COVID-19 can wreak, says WHO chief

People are dying across the world because they are not being vaccinated against COVID-19, they are not being tested and not being treated, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.



He said he was concerned about the growing caseload in India.



"The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

Over one year into the Covid-19 pandemic, about 90 per cent of the world`s 105 countries surveyed still report disruptions to their essential health services, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Disruptions



A recent WHO survey has found that about 66 per cent of countries continue to report health workforce-related reasons as the most common cause of service disruptions, and in nearly one-third of countries supply chains are also still disrupted, affecting the availability of essential medicines, diagnostics and the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to safely and effectively provide care, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.



More than half of the countries surveyed reported service disruptions due to patients not seeking care, because of community mistrust and fears of becoming infected, while 43 per cent cited financial challenges as a major cause of disruption.



Most extensively affected are the health services for mental, neurological and substance use disorders; neglected tropical diseases; tuberculosis; HIV and hepatitis B and C; cancer screening; and services for other non-communicable diseases, including hypertension and diabetes; family planning and contraception; urgent dental care; and malnutrition, according to the survey.