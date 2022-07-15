India: 3-day search and rescue at sea off Kerala coast ends; 2 rescued, 1 dead

A three-day-long search and rescue operation involving ships and helicopters, off India's Southern Coast came to an end on Thursday, after the mortal remains of a fisherman recovered. Shihab and two other fishermen had set out to sea on the fishing boat 'Badhar' on Tuesday morning from Urupunya Kavu beach, Kozhikode, Kerala. Their boat had capsized by noon, owing to inclement weather.

While the two fishermen who accompanied Shihab were rescued by nearby fishing boats, but the latter was missing. Based on a request from the Kerala Government, the Indian Coast Guard(ICG) immediately diverted 'ICGS Arnvesh' from its routine deployment to carry out search and rescue.

The Coast Guard vessel reached the point of the incident by Tuesday afternoon and carried out an extensive search and along with a Coast Guard helicopter. By Wednesday morning, an ICG chopper and two ICG vessels were at the location carrying out search and rescue. Finally, the missing fisherman Shihab's mortal remains were recovered on Thursday.

