/Independence Day 2025: Is it India's 78th or 79th Independence Day? Here's how you can calculate

Independence Day 2025: India's Independence Day is just a few days away. The country celebrates this day every year on August 15, with this year, the day falling on a Friday. Streets and buildings light up, along with tricolour flags swaying.

India celebrates the historic moment, as in 1947, the country became free from British rule after nearly 200 years.

On this day, the whole nation celebrates by hosting the tricolour flag and singing patriotic melodies.

Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day?

Since always, people get confused about which Independence Day it is. Likewise, this year, there is confusion about whether it will be the 78th or 79th Independence Day.

The reason behind this confusion is that people, while calculating the year, simply subtract 1947 (the year of independence from British rule) from 2025 (the current year), and they get 78 (2025-1947=78). But that's not the correct way to do it.

This way, you will get the number of completed years of independence, but not the number of celebrations.

Here's how you can calculate

The correct way to check which Independence Day it is is to count 1947 as the first Independence Day, and hence 2025 is the 79th Independence Day, according to the government and historical records.

1947: 1st Independence Day

1948: 2nd Independence Day

.

.

.

2024: 78th Independence Day

2025: 79th Independence Day

Moreover, another easy way to calculate is to subtract 1947 from 2025 and add 1 to it. (2025-1947+1+ 79).

This calculation will work for every such special day, including Republic Day or Army Day.

Theme of 2025 Independence Day

The day will begin with the hoisting of the national flag at the Red Fort, followed by a Guard of Honour, rendition of the National Anthem, a 21-gun salute, and a floral shower by Indian Air Force helicopters.