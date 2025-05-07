Advertisment
In pics | Civil defence drills take place across India after India launches Operation Sindoor

These exercises, which included training, sirens, and blackouts, were aimed at preparing citizens in case of an emergency amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

Authored by: Prajvi Mathur
by Prajvi Mathur
mock drill
1/7

Operation Abhyaas

India conducted a major nationwide emergency mock drill – Operation Abhyaas- to enhance the emergency preparedness of civilians on Wednesday (May 7). The image shows fire services personnel conducting an emergency simulation drill near a shopping mall in Jabalpur.

mock drill
2/7

Mock drills

Police and railway civil defence personnel conduct an emergency simulation drill as a part of the nationwide civil defence mock drills at a railway station in Hyderabad on May 7, 2025 as border tensions surge.

mock drill
3/7

India-Pak tensions

The mock drills were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Police and railway civil defence personnel conduct an emergency simulation drill at a railway station in Hyderabad on May 7, 2025

mock drill
4/7

Preparing for emergency

These exercises include training of civilians, students, etc, on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

mock drill
5/7

Sirens and rehearsal

Police personnel conduct civil defence mock drills at a market in New Delhi. Updation of evacuation plan and its rehearsal, and operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens was also part of the nationwide drills.

mock drill
6/7

Blackout drill after Operation Sindoor

After Operation Sindoor was launched by India against nine terror sites in PoK and Pakistan on Wednesday (May 7), India witnessed a short blackout across the nation as part of a mock drill. Image shows blackout in Surat, Gujarat.

mock drill
7/7

All states experience practice measures

The blackout was first witnessed by the Indian state of Bihar around 7 pm, followed by Himachal Pradesh at 7:30 pm. Visuals show blackout in Patna, Bihar as seen from BISCOMAUN Bhawan.

by Prajvi Mathur
