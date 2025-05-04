In Pics: Badrinath Dham reopens after six months, marking auspicious start to Char Dham Yatra

Portals of Badrinath Dham reopen after six months Uttarakhand CM Dhami devotees offer prayers

5 /7

Uttarakhand CM welcomes pilgrims

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was present at the shrine, extended greetings to all pilgrims. "Today is a very auspicious day, the doors of Lord Badri Vishal are opening. I welcome all the pilgrims on their arrival in the holy land of Uttarakhand and pray to God that the journey of all the pilgrims is completed smoothly," he said, noting that the Badrinath "master plan" was progressing under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.