In Pics: Badrinath Dham reopens after six months, marking auspicious start to Char Dham Yatra

Badrinath opens after six months
The sacred portals of Badrinath Dham were reopened to devotees on Sunday morning after a six-month winter closure. This ushers in a deeply spiritual moment for pilgrims and marks a key milestone in the ongoing Char Dham Yatra 2025.
Thousands attend opening ceremony
The ceremonial reopening was attended by thousands of devotees braving the cold for a glimpse of Lord Badri Vishal.
Administration taking 'full care'
Expressing their emotions, one devotee told ANI, "I felt amazing after 'darshan'. The administration is taking full care... my mind has become peaceful."
Importance of first prayers
"Today is an important day because people wait for six months to pray in the temple. First prayers are offered for the well-being of everyone, then the pious portals of the Lord are opened," said Dharmadhikari Radha Krishna Thapliyal. He urged those unable to "worship God in their minds"
Uttarakhand CM welcomes pilgrims
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was present at the shrine, extended greetings to all pilgrims. "Today is a very auspicious day, the doors of Lord Badri Vishal are opening. I welcome all the pilgrims on their arrival in the holy land of Uttarakhand and pray to God that the journey of all the pilgrims is completed smoothly," he said, noting that the Badrinath "master plan" was progressing under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Badrinath's importance
Badrinath, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.
Char Dham Yatra 2025
The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially began on April 30 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham on Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chants and rituals. The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 2.