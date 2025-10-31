/In India's new normal, 'any terror act will be treated as act of war’: Lt Gen Manjinder Singh

After the successful launch of Operation Sindoor that conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, the Indian Army makes more assertive counter-terrorism doctrine. Speaking to the media, South Western Army Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh said in India’s “new normal” it will not tolerate “any terrorist act” and will be considered an “act of war”.

“The Indian Army is following the political direction of 'New Normal', under which, any terror act on the country will be considered as 'Act of War'. And the military has to prepare for any such activities... A lot of technologies and capabilities have been introduced for this... Our focus is on maximum night training, hence we are carrying out 70% of the training at night and 30% of it during the day, ” said Lt Gen Manjinder Singh