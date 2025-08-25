/IMD issues 'Yellow Alert' after fresh spell lashes Delhi-NCR, airlines issued advisory

A fresh spell of rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Monday morning, accompanied by cloudy skies. In response, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the day, warning of light showers and thunderstorms across Delhi. The IMD also warned of disruption in traffic movement in the national capital as intermittent rainfall is likely to continue throughout the day.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi, several areas of Delhi and nearby regions are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. The region includes Gurugram, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, and Bahadurgarh, along with several towns in Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Airlines issue advisory

According to a report in India Today, the IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms until August 30 across Delhi. Meanwhile, after a fresh spell on Monday, several airlines issued travel advisories for their passengers.

“Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” the SpiceJet stated on X.

IndiGo, and Air India also issued advisories for passengers on Monday over flight operations to and from Delhi following rain. "Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport," wrote Air India on X.