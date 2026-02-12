/IGP Kashmir chairs joint security review meeting in Kashmir

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, chaired a high-level joint security review meeting atthe Police Control Room Kashmir in view of the forthcoming important events. The meeting was attended by senior officers of J&K Police, Intelligence Agencies, Army, Railways, and Central Armed Police Forces deployed in the Kashmir Zone.

IGP Kashmir reviewed the prevailing security situation and took stock of preparedness and coordination measures put in place for the upcoming events. Emphasis was laid on effective intelligence sharing, inter-agency coordination and sustained public cooperation to maintain peace and security.

District Police Chiefs were directed to intensify market checking drives in coordination with the Civil Administration to curb hoarding, black marketing and overpricing of essential commodities. District heads were also instructed to enhance community engagement to ensure the smooth conduct of religious and public events.

In view of the anticipated increase in tourist footfall, enhanced security measures were ordered at tourist destinations. Security of railway stations and tracks was reviewed, with directions for intensified patrolling, surveillance and preventive measures, including awareness initiatives to avert mishaps. Security arrangements along the National Highway were also reviewed and directions issued for further strengthening.