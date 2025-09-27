/IG BSF says security on high alert along LoC, terrorist groups trying to infiltrate before winters

To counter potential terrorist infiltration attempts, security forces have intensified vigilance and heightened their alert status along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav, stated today that intelligence reports indicate the presence of terrorists positioned at launch pads across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), poised for infiltration.

IG Yadav noted that, with winter approaching, security forces anticipate a surge in infiltration attempts in the Valley. "Terrorist groups often try to infiltrate before snowfall. With roughly two months until winter sets in, we are maintaining heightened vigilance, as their opportunities will significantly diminish for the next six months," he said.

Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav, confirmed that intelligence reports have identified terrorists stationed at multiple launch pads across from the Bandipora and Kupwara sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, strategically positioned to exploit any opportunity to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC). "These groups may attempt to capitalise on inclement weather, such as fog or heavy snowfall, to mask their movements. However, our security apparatus is robust, with seamless coordination among the BSF, Army, and local police forces. We have deployed advanced surveillance systems, reinforced patrolling, and strengthened counter-infiltration measures to ensure no breaches occur," he emphasised. Yadav further highlighted that the heightened alert status, combined with real-time intelligence sharing, ensures that security forces remain fully prepared to thwart any infiltration attempts, safeguarding the region’s stability.

Add WION as a Preferred Source