National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Sunday, stressed the need to avoid 'stagnation' of minds, and pointed the importance of introspection for both states and societies.

His remarks came during the launch of the Hindi edition of book 'Islam Authoritarianism: Underdevelopment--A Global and Historical Comparison' authored by Turkish-American scholar Ahmet T Kuru and published by the Khusro Foundation at the New Delhi World Book Fair.

"Introspection by states and societies has always been important. The fidelity to religion or state should not be compromised. We should not allow our brains to be imprisoned. If you don't introspect you lose time and direction. If done too late then you tend to lag," the NSA said in his address.

"The phenomenon of the relationship of state and religion, is not unique to Islam. As bought out by Dr Ahmed T Kuru, in different stages of the history of Islam also, probably it has changed...the problem is conflicts are inherent...any thought or ideology has to be competitive...first conflict is between men themselves...the conflict between what your competing believes, thoughts, needs and aspirations are," Doval further added.

Citing history, he added that those generations who could not think out of the box have stagnated.

"If we want any change, any progress and we have to ponder over that why is it that some societies became stagnant? Those societies which could not generate new thoughts, new ideas, look out of the box and look at things fundamentally, probably they got stagnated at a point of time...The original idea of the printing press came from the Ottoman Empire...At that point in time, the biggest resistance came from the Clergy who did not want the thoughts or the ideas to be sprung on which they thought that they got the monopoly," Doval said.

Speaking on the occasion MJ Akbar, former minister, author and journalist said more than democracy, Muslims need to revert to a knowledge-based society as it was during the "glorious period of Muslim rule". He said the fall of Muslim empires happened because they stopped sharing knowledge.

In the context of Islam, Akbar said, Sufism is practical because it teaches us a relationship that is not hostile.

He said the real problem of Muslims is their "inability to come to terms with modernity" and understand the nation-state.

He also pointed that Pakistan is a "classic example" of how religion was used to divide a country and to generate institutionalized and generational conflict.

Speaking on the occasion, Kuru suggested that Muslims must accept their citizenship - both for their rights and to perform their duties - to end their backwardness.

He said the solution to Muslims' backwardness could be found in democracy. "Both the majority and minority communities in a country should respect citizenship. All should be given equal rights and be mindful of their duties towards their country as well," he said.

The author further said Muslims did well when they believed in coexistence; and were open-minded and accepting of diversity.

Turkish-origin Prof Ahmet is a Professor of Political Science and Director for Islamic and Arabic Studies at San Diego State University in the USA.

Khusro Foundation convenor Dr Hafizur Rahman said the foundation would continue to challenge the false narratives being associated with Islam through books. The Foundation, he said is working on bringing a series of books for children.

