IAS officer Navin Choudhary granted domicile certificate to reside in J&K

J&K cadre IAS officer Navin Choudhary from Bihar has been granted domicile certificate of Jammu and Kashmir.

Choudhary, a senior IAS officer has served in IT, finance and tourism departments in Jammu & Kashmir

Reports say the government given has given domicile certificates to 25,000 people to reside in J&K.

Before the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A on August 5, 2019, only state subjects were allowed to buy land and apply for government jobs. Last month the government had allowed non-locals to register for domicile certificates.

The government year had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 and had bifurcated the region into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

