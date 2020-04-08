IAF personnel who visited Nizamuddin area was quarantined immediately, says Air Vice-Marshal

Air Vice-Marshal Marshal Surat Singh on Tuesday said that Indian Air Force personnel who might have visited the Nizamuddin area in Delhi was quarantined and tested for COVID-19.

''When we came to know that one Air Force personnel might have visited the Nizamuddin area in Delhi, we took immediate measures and ensured that he was quarantined. The test was conducted on this sergeant and the preliminary reports are negative,'' said Air Vice Marshal Surat Singh.

The religious congregation held at the Nizamuddin Markaz had emerged as a prime catalyst for the spread of coronavirus infection across the country.

